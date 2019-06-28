William Crews



William Morris "Bill" Crews, 81, of Kingsland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, surrounded by loved ones at his home, after an extended illness.



He was a native of Winokur, Ga., and lived most of his life in Camden County. He served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Gilman Paper Co. after 41 years, where he was a member of the International Association of Machinists, St. Mary's Local No. 1128. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 4379.



Predeceased by parents, Rufus and Minnie Jane Johns Crews of Nahunta; two brothers, R.C. Crews of Folkston and Delmus Crews of Kingsland; sister, Anne Knight of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his son-in-law, Mark Holt.



Survived by his wife of 50 years, Earlene Crews of Kingsland; daughters, Tammy Dame (Harvey Blumsack) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Gail Holt of Great Falls, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah and Kelly Dame of Spartanburg, S.C., and Lizzie and Maddie Holt of Great Falls, Va.; and great-grandchild, Kylie Dame of Spartanburg, S.C. Also survived by brothers, Newton Crews of Whitehouse, Fla., Robert Crews of Woodbine and Donald Crews of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



For the last 23 years, he enjoyed the peace of the home he and his wife built on the lake. He was an avid reader, car collector and defender of all wildlife. He loved his family (especially his grandchildren), the outdoors and visiting with friends and neighbors in his workshop. In later years, his favorite pastime was riding in the truck or golf car with his companion and best friend, Charlie.



The family would like to thank nephew Mark Crews and numerous members of the neighborhood community who provided support during times of need.



The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, with the funeral to follow with the Rev. Bill Alderman officiating.



Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 28, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on June 28, 2019