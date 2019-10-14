|
William Nash
William "Bill" Nash 71, born February 25, 1948, in Baxley, Ga., to Stewart and Lilly Mae Nash, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct.11, 2019.
He was a purple heart army veteran who retired after 39 years from Georgia Pacific. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Myra, daughter Connie Wilkinson and husband Tom, granddaughter Jennifer Moye, great-granddaughter Sydney, sister Bobbie O'Quinn and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, daughter Melinda, sisters Wynell, Jody, Donnie Jean, brothers J.D., Quitman, and Donald.
He was a dedicated husband, father, veteran and hard worker, who loved camping, fishing, hunting and helping countless people. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a or to the Golden Isles Chapter.
Services are being handled by our loving long-time friends at Chapman's, who we are so blessed to have in our life and appreciate them more than they know, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., with military honors, and Rev. Hinton Johnson officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to service time.
