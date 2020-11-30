1/
William Podres
William Podres, Sr.

Chief Master Sergeant William "Bill" Bernard Podres, Sr., United States Air Force (Ret.), 87, of Savannah and widower of Mary Frances "Fran" Callahan Podres, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Bill was born June 17, 1933, in Witherbee, New York, to the late Benedict Dominic Podres and the late Anna Mary Tartaras Podres. He served in the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard from 1953 until his retirement, attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Bill worked as a federal civilian for 30-plus years until his retirement.

He married Mary Frances "Fran" (Callahan), and together they raised their five children in Savannah.

Surviving are his children, Debbie (Mike) Fulghum of Sylvania, Georgia, William B. (Cindy) Podres Jr. of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Kathy (Jeff) Mock of Tallahassee, Florida, Patti Bergey of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kelli (Robert) Anderson of Richmond Hill. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Judy Slattery of San Antonio, Texas; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service, with full military honors, will be held at the graveside, Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, conducted by Father Joseph A. Smith.

Remembrances: Hospice of the Golden Isles - 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525-6845.

Please share your thoughts about Bill and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 30, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 30, 2020.
