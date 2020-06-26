Bill Brucker
William "Bill" Rickard Brucker 78, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's, while under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga. He was born on June 15, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Leona Rickard and Harry H. Brucker. In addition to Bill's parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Richard Brucker.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years. Ruth K. Brucker of St. Simons Island, Ga.; son, Timothy and his wife, Natalie of Richmond Hill, Ga., and daughter, Laurie Brucker of Bluffton S.C., along with five loving grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Ashleigh, Brittany and Kaitlyn.
Bill enjoyed a long career in construction equipment sales, was an avid golfer and fisherman, and enjoyed his times in New York with his cousins. Bill was a good friend to all.
Due to the COVID virus, there will be no services for Bill at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020
