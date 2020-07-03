Bill Orange III
William S. "Bill" Orange III, an accomplished lawyer, loving husband and father, and resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., died at home peacefully and surrounded by family on July 1, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.
Born March 6, 1947, in Richmond, Va., to William S. Orange Jr. and Mary Orange, Bill was wise, courageous, generous and a fighter from the beginning. He was one of three children. He was happiest when he was playing baseball, basketball or football. He was a dedicated student and hard worker.
After graduating with high honors from Highland Springs High School in Richmond, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years in Vietnam, stationed in Phan Rang.
After serving in the Air Force, Bill attended Virginia Commonwealth University for his undergraduate degree, and then the University of Georgia Law School where he received his Juris Doctor in 1979.
Bill was a practicing attorney in Brunswick for 41 years. He was well-known and respected by many in the community and enjoyed his job with every bit of passion he had. He built a reputation of honesty and no-nonsense in his office. He was often looked to for advice from his peers due to his desire to never stop learning about bankruptcy's ever changing laws.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his wife, Lori; and his two children, Brooke and Will. Bill was a dedicated father and coach to his children and so many others. He never missed a dance recital or a ball game. The family enjoyed saltwater fishing, frequent trips to their second home on the beach in Ponce Inlet, Fla., and trips to Disney. Bill and Lori were avid shooters and took great pride in their shooting skills. Bill was a classic car collector and baseball/college football fanatic. There were no Bulldogs or Braves games missed, and he enjoyed a friendly wager with his friends and co-workers every football season.
Bill's memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 38 years and longtime caretaker, Lori Pitts Orange; children, Brooke Orange Butler (Brent) and William Earl Orange; and his doting mother-in-law, Buena Hutchinson Pitts, who we all lovingly know as MeMa, all of St. Simons Island. He is preceded in death by his father, William Samuel Orange Jr.; mother, Mary Lois Orange; and a sister, Janice Orange of Richmond, Va. He is survived by his brother, Wayne Orange of Los Angeles, Calif.; and a cousin, Barbara Orange of Cumming, Ga.
The family wishes to thank Georgia Hospice Care and Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville, Fla., for their thoughtful service and tender care.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Brunswick News, July 3, 2020