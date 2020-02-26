|
William Stuckey
William "Frank" Stuckey, 95, of Brunswick, died Sunday at his daughter's residence in Atlanta.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Norwich Baptist Church, with Brother Ernie Stuckey officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Entombment, with military honors, will follow the service at Palmetto Cemetery.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, February 26, 2020
