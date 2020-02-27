|
|
Frank Stuckey
William "Frank" Stuckey, 95, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Norwich Baptist Church, with Brother Ernie Stuckey officiating. Entombment at Palmetto Cemetery will follow the service. Active pallbearers are William Chandler, David Knight, Frank Knight, Matthew McCloskey, Jeremy Clark, Mark Garbutt and Robbie Garbutt. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Hosey and the deacons of the Norwich Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m., at Norwich Baptist Church.
Frank was born July 13, 1924, in Rhine, Ga., to the late William Franklin Stuckey Sr. and the late Carrie Mae Ryals Stuckey, and was a resident of Brunswick, Ga., nearly all his life.
A World War II veteran, Frank proudly served his country in the Navy aboard the USS Sheridan and maintained friendships with his brotherhood by attending World War II reunions around the country for many years.
The oldest of eight children, Frank had a drive for independence. Upon exiting the Navy, he partnered in the family grocery business, owned two semi "big rigs" and eventually landed at the U.S. Postal Service, where he would retire as a mail carrier. The man loved to drive and had a flawless driving record.
Frank was a long-standing, active member of Norwich Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, volunteered at the church store and was extremely dedicated to his church family. Frank had a great love for the outdoors, whether it was tending to his massive garden, tinkering in his shed or repairing lawn mowers; he would often tell you how busy he was years after retiring.
Gardening and birds. These two hobbies were only second to his love for his family. Frank loved birdwatching. More so, he shared a love for pigeons with his brother Lamar who he would inadvertently visit frequently because the pigeons they "traded" had flown the coop.
Frank was proud of the Stuckey name and cherished his parents, sisters and brothers. He was the pillar and true patriarch for the legacy being passed to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His greatest joys in life included camping, attending family reunions and gatherings with those he loved so dearly and also shining in the limelight of his spectacular birthday events thrown by family.
In addition to Frank's parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Walker Stuckey; second wife, Elouise Thrower Stuckey; two daughters, Carol Ann Thorn Hosey and Frankie Kay Talley Knight; sisters, Joanne Stuckey Carson, Mary Stuckey Morgan and Caroline Stuckey Marshall; and brothers, Lamar, Norman and Tommy Stuckey.
Survivors include his sister, Marlene Moyer of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Patti Stuckey Chandler, of Atlanta, Ga.; stepson, Chuck Thrower; stepdaughters, Diane Thrower Shadron and Sandra Thrower Helton; grandchildren, Brandice Anne Thorn, Danielle Chandler Tapley, Ashley Thorn McCloskey and William Chandler, all of Atlanta, Ga., and Lindsay Talley Clark, David Knight and Frank Knight, all of Brunswick, Ga.; step-grandchildren, Robbie Garbutt, Mark Garbutt, Carter Thrower, Josh Thrower, Allison Thrower Medlock and Rachel Shadron; great-grandchildren, Maddox Nail, Kayla and Savannah Tapley, Peyton and Zoey Clark and Maisie McCloskey; step-great-grandchildren, Sawyer and River Garbutt, Jake, John Luke and Elijah Medlock; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to give special gratitude and recognition to those who enriched Frank's life as of late, Marlene Stuckey Moyer, Lindsay Clark Talley, Ashley Thorn McCloskey, Greg Hosey, Cathy Carson and Michelle of Kindred Hospice, you are all true saints, angels on Earth. Thank you!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Norwich Baptist Church, a local animal shelter or a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 27, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 27, 2020