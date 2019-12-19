|
|
Henrietta Williams
Henrietta Williams, daughter of the late Simeon Harris and Mattie Belle Tippins was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Brunswick, Ga. She was educated in the Glynn County public schools.
At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated member of It's Not About You Ministry where she served faithfully as one of the Mothers of the church.
She succeeded in doing what many of us, the living, aspire to do in the end, suffered a quiet passing on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon and Mattie Belle Harris; her husband, Ernest Williams; two sons, Alphonso LeCount and Michael Williams; and a daughter, Norma Jean Alexander.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the life of her children, three devoted sons, Samuel (Carol) Lacount, Curtis LeCount and Ernest (Barbara) Williams; three loving daughters, Diane LeCount, Ethel (Rodney) Howard and Althea (Kelvin) Cook, all of Brunswick, Georgia; one brother, James (Alma) Harris of Perry, Fla.; two sisters, Louise Stephens of Brunswick, Ga., and Blance Mitchell of Orange, N.J.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many sorrowing friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Philadelphia Overcomers Church, with Pastor Terry Walker officiating. Burial will follow the service in Jerusalem Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 19, 2019
