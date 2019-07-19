Willie Buggs Jr.



Willie B. "Moochie" Buggs Jr. passed away July 13, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Willie was born on Feb. 14, 1957, in Sterling, Ga., to Willie B. Sr. and Gladys Stephens-Buggs. He was educated in the Glynn County School System. Willie was a member of the International Longshoreman"s Association Local 1423 and Community Baptist Church, in Pennick, Ga.



He was predeceased by his parents, Willie B. Sr. and Gladys Buggs; brother, Michael Buggs; sister, Eleanor Buggs-Mangrum; and grandparents, Armor and Lola Mae Stephens and Cornelia Buggs.



Mourning his passing are sons, Don (Michele) Buggs, Darien, Ga., DeMario Buggs, Brunswick, Ga., and James Cousins, Durham, N.C.; daughter, Kanika Buggs, Darien, Ga.; and his four-legged companion, "Junior;" sisters, Juanita Stephens, Brunswick, Ga., Shirley Buggs-Mitchell, Atlanta, Ga.; and Carletha Buggs, Brunswick, Ga.; grandchildren, Cyera Palmer, Keiona Armstrong, Keith Armstrong Jr., Kaalab Grant, Donteasha Grant and Don Grant, all of Darien, Ga.; Sa'Niyah and Skyla Buggs, both of Brunswick, Ga., and Jade Cousins, Kalece Cousins and Makai Cousins, all of Durham, N.C.; uncles, James (Mary) Buggs, Brunswick, Ga., and Aaron (Georgia) Stephens, Atlanta, Ga.; aunts, Bernice Anderson-Williams, Atlanta, Ga., Edith Smiley, Baltimore, Md. and Brenda McGirth, Louise Stephens and Katie Stephens, all of Brunswick, Ga.; cousin, Evelyn Gasque; best friends, Jamie Baker and Rufus "Gator" Hawkins; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Greater Works Ministries, 4020 Wylly Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Visitation will be held between the hours of 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home, 2005 G St., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, in Riverdale, Ga., with Reggie Eppinger in charge of service.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 19, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 19, 2019