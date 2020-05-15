Willie Bowden



Willie Clarence Bowden died Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 4995 U.S. Highway 17 North, in Brunswick.



There will be a walk-thru viewing from 1-3 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020



