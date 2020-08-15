Willie Long



Willie Geneva Strickland Long, 93, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center.



She was the third of seven children born to Robert L. Strickland and Dovie McMichen Strickland of Atlanta. She was a 1944 graduate of West Fulton High School in Atlanta and retired from working for the FFA in Atlanta.



She was married in 1946 to her husband, Rev. Hubert Long Jr., and lived in Atlanta area where she was a member of Hightower Road Baptist and New Hope Baptist Church, where her husband pastored. Upon retirement, they moved to Douglasville where she continued to be a devoted wife to her husband, helping him at Ebenezer Baptist Church in different capacities and always being a devoted mother for her children and grandchildren. She was always involved in civic affairs and always helping out in the community by cooking meals and taking them to the homebound.



She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Hubert Long Jr., and her firstborn daughter, Brenda Long Pilcher of Gainesville, Ga. Survivors include Ben Pilcher of Gainesville, Ga.; Linda Stanfield of St. Simons Island, Ga.; Sherry and Otha Chapman of Powder Springs, Ga.; Donna and James Deaton of Douglasville; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.



Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in Austell, Ga., is serving the family.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 15, 2020



