Willie Hutcherson
Willie Hutcherson, of Carneghan, died March 11, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hutcherson-Lotson Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church.
Willie Hutcherson was born on March 31, 1919, in Carneghan, Ga., to the late Rev. Lee and Rena Hutcherson. On the morning of March 11, 2020, God saw fit to call his servant home.
Willie accepted Christ at an early age, and joined the Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church, where he served faithfully until his health declined. He was a devoted and committed member serving as Sunday School superintendent, and as deacon for more than 70 years. Willie was a member of Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons-Rossville Lodge No. 346 for 71 years, and a lifetime member.
On the cool, fall day of Oct. 18, 1941, he married the love of his life, Mary Joe Bryan. To this union, nine children were born, Deborah, Mary, Lucile, Wilbur, James, Muriel, Michael, Joann and Audra. Three children preceded him in death, Deborah, Mary and Joann.
Willie was educated in the McIntosh County School System, and attended school in Carneghan. He was a hard-working man, and provided for his family by working as a commercial fisherman, a sanitation worker with the City of Darien and as an equipment operator and vessel captain with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, from which he retired in 1984.
Willie is survived by his loving wife of 78 years, Mary Joe of Carneghan, Ga.; three sons, Wilbur (DeLoise, deceased) Hutcherson of Sanford, N.C., James (June) Hutcherson of Southfield, Mich., and Michael (Catherine) Hutcherson Sr. of Carneghan, Ga.; three daughters, Lucile Hutcherson (David) Smith of Sterling Heights, Mich., Muriel Hutcherson (John, deceased) Brooks of Capitol Heights, Md., and Audra Hutcherson of Temple Hills, Md.; one godson, Harold Wright; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; many adopted children; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 19, 2020
