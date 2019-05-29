|
|
|
Willie Scott
Willie "Barefoot" Joe Scott Sr., 73, of Brunswick, died Monday at Carl Vinson Medical Center, in Dublin.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bay Harbour Church of God with Dr. John P. Harris officiating. Burial will follow, with a funeral cortege to Brunswick Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions to Bay Habour Church of God, in care of the Second Harvest Food Distribution.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2019
