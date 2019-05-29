Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Bay Harbour Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Joe "Barefoot" Scott Sr.

Obituary Flowers

Willie Joe "Barefoot" Scott Sr. Obituary
Willie Scott

Willie "Barefoot" Joe Scott Sr., 73, of Brunswick, died Monday at Carl Vinson Medical Center, in Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bay Harbour Church of God with Dr. John P. Harris officiating. Burial will follow, with a funeral cortege to Brunswick Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions to Bay Habour Church of God, in care of the Second Harvest Food Distribution.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 29, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.