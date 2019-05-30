Willie Scott Sr.



Willie "Barefoot" Joe Scott Sr., of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Monday, May 27, 2018, at Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin, Ga.



A native of Hazlehurst, Ga., he had been a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for over 60 years. Born Dec. 22, 1945, Mr. Scott was the son of the late Flemming Otis Scott and the late Betty Shrounder Scott. Mr. Scott is a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Yancey Caterpillar as a welder by trade for 13 years, retiring from welding after many years. He attended Bay Harbour Church of God.



Mr. Scott enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed building race cars and was a avid race car fan. He leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all.



In addition to Mr. Scott's parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ellen Gordy Scott.



Survivors include his two sons, Willie Joe Scott Jr. and James Scott, both of Brunswick, GA; two daughters, Sherri Walker of Savannah, Ga., and Melissa Newbern of Brunswick, Ga.; sister-in-law, Norma Williams (Richard) of Brunswick, Ga.; brother-in-law, Charles Gordy (Kathy) of Brunswick, Ga.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Scott is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.



Friends are invited to a visitation with the Scott family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



A funeral service is to be conducted 2 p.m. Friday May 31, 2019, at Bay Harbour Church of God, where Dr. John P. Harris is to officiate. Burial will follow, with a funeral cortege to Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, where Mr. Scott will be laid to rest.



Serving as active pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Ernie Langford, James Burgess, Joe Brown, Dayton Austin and Jamie Gordy.



Honorary pallbearers are Richard "Tic" Finney and Kenneth Austin.



The family requests memorial contributions to Bay Harbour Church of God in care of Second Harvest Food Distribution.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick.



The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019





