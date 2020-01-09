|
Mrs. Willie Lee Hopkins Mullino
Willie Lee Hopkins Mullino died Jan. 4 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Philadelphia Overcomers Church of Deliverance, 3701 Darien Highway, with interment to follow in the First African Baptist Church Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 615 Fancy Bluff Road.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, January 9, 2020
