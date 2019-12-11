Home

Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Willie McKinley White of Washington, D.C., and formerly of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Services, with military honors, will be held in Washington, D.C., with burial at National Harmony Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Mallory White; and his parents.

Survivors are his brother, Andrew White (Loretta) of Rochester, N.Y.; sisters, Sandra McCaster (William), Andrea Lawson and Nancy Norris (Jerry), all of Brunswick, Ga., and Brenda White of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepdaughters, Toni Mallory and Tyra Mallory of Washington, D.C.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbors who loved and cared for him.

Professional services: Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road N.E., Washington, DC 20019.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 11, 2019
