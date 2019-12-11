|
Willie White
Willie McKinley White of Washington, D.C., and formerly of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Services, with military honors, will be held in Washington, D.C., with burial at National Harmony Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Mallory White; and his parents.
Survivors are his brother, Andrew White (Loretta) of Rochester, N.Y.; sisters, Sandra McCaster (William), Andrea Lawson and Nancy Norris (Jerry), all of Brunswick, Ga., and Brenda White of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepdaughters, Toni Mallory and Tyra Mallory of Washington, D.C.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbors who loved and cared for him.
Professional services: Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road N.E., Washington, DC 20019.
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 11, 2019