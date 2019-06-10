|
|
Pearl Pickett
Willie "Pearl" Pickett of Sterling died Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral services will be held at 9 .m. Wednesday at Darien Funeral Home with burial in Memory Garden Cemetery. The viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
She is survived by her children Carolyn (John) Cunningham, Jacqueline (late Datrell) Ward, John (Debra) Pickett, Jr., Marion (late Amen El) Pickett-El and Dwana (Anthony) Prince; a sister, Mae Frances Noel;, her lifetime friend, Mattie Higginbotham; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 10, 2019