Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Willie "Pearl" Pickett

Willie "Pearl" Pickett of Sterling died Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral services will be held at 9 .m. Wednesday at Darien Funeral Home with burial in Memory Garden Cemetery. The viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

She is survived by her children Carolyn (John) Cunningham, Jacqueline (late Datrell) Ward, John (Debra) Pickett, Jr., Marion (late Amen El) Pickett-El and Dwana (Anthony) Prince; a sister, Mae Frances Noel;, her lifetime friend, Mattie Higginbotham; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 10, 2019
