Willie Mabry Jr.
Willie S. Mabry Jr., of Darien, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health, in Waycross.
A private service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the parking lot at Darien Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
He is survived by his wife, Charessa R. Mabry; children, Tony Kum San (Kelcie Latrice Slay) Mabry, Samantha Yvonne Mabry-Singleton, Rochgina ChaGladys Mabry and LCedric Corinthian Mabry; his siblings, George (Carolyn) Mabry, Ulysses (Lemoria) Taylor) and Mary (Chris) McIntosh; and other relatives.
He was a retired Command Sgt. Major from the U.S. Army.
Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020