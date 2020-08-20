Willie Mabry Jr.Willie S. Mabry Jr., of Darien, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health, in Waycross.A private service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the parking lot at Darien Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.He is survived by his wife, Charessa R. Mabry; children, Tony Kum San (Kelcie Latrice Slay) Mabry, Samantha Yvonne Mabry-Singleton, Rochgina ChaGladys Mabry and LCedric Corinthian Mabry; his siblings, George (Carolyn) Mabry, Ulysses (Lemoria) Taylor) and Mary (Chris) McIntosh; and other relatives.He was a retired Command Sgt. Major from the U.S. Army.Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 20, 2020