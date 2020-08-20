1/
Willie S. Mabry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Mabry Jr.

Willie S. Mabry Jr., of Darien, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health, in Waycross.

A private service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the parking lot at Darien Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

He is survived by his wife, Charessa R. Mabry; children, Tony Kum San (Kelcie Latrice Slay) Mabry, Samantha Yvonne Mabry-Singleton, Rochgina ChaGladys Mabry and LCedric Corinthian Mabry; his siblings, George (Carolyn) Mabry, Ulysses (Lemoria) Taylor) and Mary (Chris) McIntosh; and other relatives.

He was a retired Command Sgt. Major from the U.S. Army.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
10:00 AM
Darien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved