Winnifred Frances Youles McMillen
Winnifred McMillen

Winnifred Frances Youles McMillen passed away June 26, 2020, under hospice care at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1934, in Brunswick, Ga. She had a love for reading and mysteries of any kind. She was a collector of Bibles, teapots and Matchbox cars. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed any and all time together. She will be missed.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Hornsby (Sandy); four children, Nancy Youles, Deb Youles McCord (Miriam), Diana Youles and Robert Youles (Peggy); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will include Cooper McCord, Devin Brantley, Mark Miller, Robert Youles, Tyler Miller and Austin Miller.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Taylor's United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of GHS. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice GHS, Roxanne, Rachel and the rest of the amazing staff.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020

