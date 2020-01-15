|
Woodrow Sessoms
Woodrow "Woody" Sessoms, 84, of Darien, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden isles, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 201 Fifth St., W., in Darien.
Interment will follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery, Blount Crossing Road, in Darien.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, January 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 15, 2020