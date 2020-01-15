Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodrow Sessoms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodrow "Woody" Sessoms

Send Flowers
Woodrow "Woody" Sessoms Obituary
Woodrow Sessoms

Woodrow "Woody" Sessoms, 84, of Darien, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden isles, in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 201 Fifth St., W., in Darien.

Interment will follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery, Blount Crossing Road, in Darien.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodrow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -