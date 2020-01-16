|
|
Woodrow Sessoms
Woodrow "Woody" Sessoms, 84, of Darien, Ga., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.
Woodrow was born July 22, 1935, in Bladen, N.C., to the late Norman Ray Sessoms and the late Annie Bordeaux Sessoms. He had been a resident of Darien, Ga., since 1960. Woodrow was a member of First Baptist Church of Darien. A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he spent most of his life providing for his family. When Woodrow wasn't providing for his family, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to Woodrow's parents, he is preceded in death by two daughters, Cindy Folts and Tammy Carroll; three sisters, Betty Lois Davis, Diane Sessoms and Hattie Ruth Dukes; and two brothers, Ernest Sessoms and Charles Sessoms.
Woodrow is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Sessoms of Darien, Ga.; sister, Dorothy Coleman of North Carolina; brother, Henry Sessoms of North Carolina; two sons, David Sessoms (Pam) of Warner Robins, Ga., and William Leslie Sessoms of Jesup, Ga.; son-in-law, Eddie Folts (Cindy) of Darien, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several other family members.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A funeral service is to be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 201 5th St., West, in Darien, Ga., where the Rev. Jack Peeler is to officiate. Interment will follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery, in Darien, Ga.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Adam Folts, Patrick Rowe, Ralph Strickland, William Carroll, Lewis Strickland and Michael Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Bethune's Sunday School class, Brad Harvey, Eddie Folts, David Sessoms, Leslie Sessoms and Austin Folts.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525, or First Baptist Church, 201 5th St., West, Darien GA 31305.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 16, 2020