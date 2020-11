Or Copy this URL to Share

Wylie Williams



Wylie Williams, of Brunswick, died Nov. 1 at Altamaha Healthcare, in Jesup.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. today in Upper Mill Cemetery, in Darien.



He is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Willie) Hobbs; brother, the Rev. David (Annie) Thomas; sister, Elizabeth Thomas; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 7, 2020



