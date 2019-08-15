|
|
Yvonne Morris
Evangelist Yvonne D. Morris, of Shellman Bluff, died Aug. 8, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Mumford Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis (Kash) Walker, Rocksie (Julice) Walker, Aldrid (Angie) Spaulding, Juanita (Maurice) Simmons, Mechel J. (Ellen) Washington, Claude (Shawna) Pettaway and Karen (Crystal) Hill; siblings, Lois (Eugene) Francis, Sandra (Don) Scott and Meatta Taylor; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 15, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 15, 2019