Or Copy this URL to Share

Zachary Best



Zachary Taylor Best, 19, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 17. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Taylor's life will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bay Harbour Church of God. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store