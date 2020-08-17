Zak Spaulding
Zak Randall Spaulding, 31, of Brunswick entered into Heaven's gates Aug. 11. Zak was born Sept. 20, 1988, in Brunswick, the son of Robert Randall Spaulding and Maria Luke Spaulding. He was a graduate of Brunswick High and was of the Baptist faith. He grew up enjoying boating, water skiing, motorcycles, go carts, horses, dogs and everything that would go fast. Zak had worked in the refrigeration and carpentry fields, as well as being a certified mobile crane operator. Zak was also a good cook and really enjoyed eating. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bob and Dot Spaulding; maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Jewel Luke; and his aunt, Elaine Moore. Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Randy and Maria Spaulding of Brunswick; two sisters, Jennifer Spaulding of Brunswick, and Lee Callaghan of Mobile, Ala.; his niece, Bella Shields of Brunswick; several aunts and uncles, Paula Spaulding, Spud and Shannon Fowler, and Ted Moore all of Brunswick, also Jimmy and Kathy Kicklighter of Bluffton South Carolina, Eric and Jan Pearce, and Jeff and Shannon Luke of Darien; and Alan Callaghan of Coconut Creek, Fla. Zak was also blessed with loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Since Zak had no brothers, his cousin, Michael Moncus, was like a brother to him.
By His amazing grace, Zak's chains are gone!
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" for memorial contributions made in honor of Zak to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia or the First Baptist Church in Brunswick.
"By God's Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone."
The Brunswick News, August 17, 2020