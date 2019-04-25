Sgt. Aaron J. Gault, 71, of Conway, AR departed this life on April 22, 2019. He was born February 10, 1948 to the late Fletcher and Ruth Lee (Halcrombe) Gault in Greenbrier, AR.
He served in the US Army in Germany and Vietnam 1966-1969 and retired from the National Guard after 22 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Gault of Conway, AR; son Alonzo Gault of St. Louis, MO; three sisters Bettye (Jerry) Williams of Los Angeles, CA; Ruby (Benjamin) Walker of Springfield, Ar and Ollie (Travis) Miller of Arlington, TX; one brother-in-law Louis Howard of Conway, Ar; two sisters-in-law Maggie (Sable) Barton of Little Rock, Ar and Delois (Calvin) Matthews of Little Rock, Ar and one special nieces/daughter, Nicole Jones of Clearwater, FL and niece/granddaughter Bianca Marshall of Conway, AR and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and great friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 146 Taylor Circle, Conway, Ar. Visitation 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Friendship Cemetery in Conway, Ar.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, Conway, Ar.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019