Agatha "May" Toal, 98, of Batesville died July 6, 2020.

She was born March 4, 1922 in Rochester, New York.

Her Employment over the years included Eastman Kodak Company rolling film in Rochester, New York, Baldwin piano manufacturing plant in Conway as a tuner, and a Veterinary assistant in Conway. She was an active Member of Independence County Extension Homemakers Council, and Heritage Scrappers Club. For many years, she volunteered as a superintendent in the women's exhibit building of the Independence County fair where she also won many blue ribbons and numerous best of show awards. She was a homemaker and was skilled in cooking, canning, and crafts. Her greatest joy was her large family.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Jean Clements of Batesville and Ann Elizabeth Crum of Greenbrier, 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.

Agatha was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Toal; three sons, Daniel M. Toal, Robert C. Toal, and James E. Toal; and two sons-in-law, Gerald Lyle Clements, and Danny Ray Crum.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas with Father Chandra Kodavatikanti officiating under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1115 College Avenue, Conway, Arkansas 72032, Caring Hands Hospice, 2000 Harrison St. #E, Batesville, Arkansas 72501, or Independence County Extension Homemakers Council, 1770 Meyers Avenue, Batesville, Arkansas 72501.

We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and social distancing will be observed.

