Albernice 'Laverne' Johnson, endearingly known as Miss Burn and Grammy, returned to her heavenly home on July 12, 2020 at 5:30 AM at Seeds of Love in Greenbrier, Arkansas after a long, valiant battle with dementia. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Laverne was born October 19, 1940 to James Wyatt Johnson and Tressie Albernice Jones in Conway, Arkansas. She graduated from Conway High School in 1958 and then worked for many years in the offices of Mr.Henry, attorney-at-law, Dean Milk Company (where she met her husband-to-be Max Johnson) and finally served as the office manager for many years to Mr. Felton O'Kelley at F&F Concrete in Conway. After her mother developed dementia and Mr. O'Kelley retired, Laverne transitioned into a full-time role of caregiving. She cared for her mother, raised her daughter, and served many families with her in-home daycare for their children. Her 'babies' as she called them, gave her the beloved name of 'Miss Burn'. Each child and their families were so special to her, and she prayed for and loved them as her own. She enjoyed keeping up with what was going on in their lives as they grew and was even able to enjoy a few bridal showers and weddings for her daycare babies! She continued to care for her mother through the long and difficult course of her dementia until she passed away 8 years later, always showing selfless love and giving thanks that she was able to serve her. Few years later, Laverne gained her most beloved title in becoming Grammy. She showered her grandchildren with love and affection, and they brought her great joy! For as long as Laverne was able, she continued to care for and show love to all those around her.
Laverne was preceded in death by her father and mother, her ex-husband Max Johnson, her brother Thomas Johnson, sister-in-law JoAnn Johnson, and nephew Michael Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Day, son-in-law Blake Day, granddaughter Payton Day, grandsons Carson, Ransom, and Hampton Day, brother James Dale 'Milo' Johnson, nieces, nephews, and a host of very dear friends.
Visitation will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas on Thursday, July 16th from 6-8 pm. Her life will be celebrated in ceremony at her church, Pickles Gap Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas on Friday, July 17th at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery.
