Albia Pauline Williams

Albia Pauline Williams Obituary
Albia Pauline Williams, 97, of Clinton, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born December 27, 1922 in Arlberg, Arkansas to the late Sidney and Mary (Moody) Martin.
Albia married Benjamin Williams on June 6, 1942 in Lexington, Arkansas, and they were happily married for 70 plus years. She devoted her whole life to her family. They were her greatest treasure. Albia always made sure that everyone had plenty to eat, including countless meals she prepared for those who were sick. She was a member of the Gideons International Ladies Auxiliary. Albia and Ben served faithfully in the Gideons ministry for many years. She loved the Lord, and lived a life devoted to Him.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers; Garland Martin, Glen Martin, Afton Martin, sisters; Vesta Farris and Odell Guffey.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons; Roger (Shirley) Williams, Boyd (Latricia) Williams, daughter, Karen (Jerry) Kirk, seven grandchildren; Keith Williams, Carmen Story, Brian Kirk, Doug Kirk, Brandi Nixon, Benji Benson, Brandon Williams, eighteen great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, Friday March 6, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Pee Dee Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 237, Clinton, Arkansas 72031.
For online guestbook please go to www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020
