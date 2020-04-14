Home

Alesia Ann Davis Holbrook


1961 - 2020
Alesia Ann Davis Holbrook Obituary
Alesia Ann Davis Holbrook, age 58, of Perryville, passed
away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born May 17, 1961 in Kaufman, Texas
a daughter of the late James Wesley Davis and the late Elbert Ann Mauney
Davis. She was a dietician and a member of Maumelle Valley Christian
Center.
Survivors include husband: Rick Holbrook; son: Ryan
(Haley) Holbrook of Homer, Louisiana; daughter: Libby Holbrook of
Russellville; grandson: Henry Holbrook; and brother: Keith Davis of
Kaufman, Texas.
Private graveside service will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at
Thornburg Cemetery with Dick McAnally officiating. Arrangements are by
Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook:
www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020
