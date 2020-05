Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred E. Cobb, Jr.

Born September 21, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan

Died May 12, 2020 in Conway, Arkansas

Due to the corona virus, Memorial Services will be held at a later time to be announced.

