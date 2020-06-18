Alfred Ray "Brother AL" McCorkle
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Ray McCorkle, known to many as "Brother Al" and to his family as Puchie, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020, at the age of 77.

He was born on October 6, 1942, in Tyronza, Arkansas to James Henry and Virgie Lee McCorkle. Brother Al was in Christian Education for forty-four years, and was a licensed minister in the Assemblies of God. Prior to being licensed as a minister, he was a worker with Gideons International. He established and was the original owner of Ed's Country Catfish in Conway. He was a self-employed licensed General Contractor for 46 years, through which he was able to dedicate his time and resources to help many ministry projects. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his favorite passion was being a husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was a generous person, and showed love and compassion for everyone, always looking for an opportunity to minister to someone while wanting nothing in return.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 60 years, Donna J. (Muse) McCorkle of the home, four daughters, Trina Lynn; Lena Ray; Tina Lee; and Gena Rhea; his loving companion Shiloh; seven grandchildren, Brianna Michelle; Bethany Lynn; Danielle Ray; Dillon Robert; Madeline Lee; Creed Patrick; Brayden Dean; two great-grandchildren, Lily-Mae Evelyn; Noah Stephen; six siblings, Maxine, Ed, A.J., Harvey, Shirley, Joyce, as well as a host of friends and extended family.

There will be a online memorial service only at www.conwaycowboychurch.com and Conway Cowboy Church Facebook page, Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM. A special life-long friend, Shane Dickson will officiate and Al's nephew, Scott Lucas, will also be sharing memories.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Convoy of Hope P.O. Box 1125 Springfield, MO. 65801.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173.

Sign the online at guestbook www.viloniafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vilonia Funeral Home
1134 Main Street
Vilonia, AR 72173
(501) 796-2275
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved