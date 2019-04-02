Alice Ann Warren, 83, of Conway AR, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born February 24, 1936 in Wynne, AR to the late Fred and Mary Sue Simpson. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert "Butch" Warren; brother, Fredrick "Buddy Fred" Eugene Simpson; and sister, Jeanette Simpson Pearson.
Alice was a lifelong member of Conway First Church of the Nazarene.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; daughters, Michelle Pusateri and Renee Lollie; sister-in-law, Connie Simpson; her nephew and caretaker for the past 5 plus years, J.R. Warren of Conway, AR; nephew, Wesley Simpson; nieces, Christy Warren and Lanie Simpson Sullivant, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00PM Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Carlise Cemetery, Carlise, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019