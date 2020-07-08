1/1
Alisha Marie (Langston) Walker
1985 - 2020
Alisha Marie (Langston) Walker, age 35, of Atkins, Arkansas,
passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born May 24, 1985 in Morrilton,
Arkansas, a daughter of Darrell Langston and Candy Wallace Hazel. She was a
homemaker. She was so amazing to be around; she touched each heart with love
and laughter, always willing to give anyone a helping hand. She had a heart
of gold; she was always taking in all strays (people and animals). Her
beauty showed inside and out. She was so proud of her kids. Her favorite
thing to tell them was "I love you to the moon and back" or "I love you more
than a fat kid loves cake." The love she and her husband Sheray had for each
other could be the blue print of how to save the world. Alisha enjoyed her
family time and lead by example. She always loved our softball family
(Strikers) and enjoyed each game.

Alisha is survived by her husband, Sheray Walker; sons, Richard
and Tanner; daughters, Ziamiah and Ducky; sister, Misty; father, Darrell
Langston and other mother, Elaine Langston; mother, Candy Hazel;
grandmother, Jo Wallace; special niece, Jordan; brother in laws, Red, Tutu,
and Booboo; sister in laws, Meme, Dee, and Shermaine; and many loving
uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by
her grandpa, Charlie Wallace; grandparents, J.W. and Helen Langston; mother
in law, Helen Walker; uncle, Dale Langston; and numerous others.

A Celebration of Life service is to be announced. Arrangements are
by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. We would like to thank everyone for all
the help and prayers. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home Inc
1325 Oak St
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 354-4575
