Alisha Marie (Langston) Walker, age 35, of Atkins, Arkansas,passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born May 24, 1985 in Morrilton,Arkansas, a daughter of Darrell Langston and Candy Wallace Hazel. She was ahomemaker. She was so amazing to be around; she touched each heart with loveand laughter, always willing to give anyone a helping hand. She had a heartof gold; she was always taking in all strays (people and animals). Herbeauty showed inside and out. She was so proud of her kids. Her favoritething to tell them was "I love you to the moon and back" or "I love you morethan a fat kid loves cake." The love she and her husband Sheray had for eachother could be the blue print of how to save the world. Alisha enjoyed herfamily time and lead by example. She always loved our softball family(Strikers) and enjoyed each game.Alisha is survived by her husband, Sheray Walker; sons, Richardand Tanner; daughters, Ziamiah and Ducky; sister, Misty; father, DarrellLangston and other mother, Elaine Langston; mother, Candy Hazel;grandmother, Jo Wallace; special niece, Jordan; brother in laws, Red, Tutu,and Booboo; sister in laws, Meme, Dee, and Shermaine; and many lovinguncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death byher grandpa, Charlie Wallace; grandparents, J.W. and Helen Langston; motherin law, Helen Walker; uncle, Dale Langston; and numerous others.A Celebration of Life service is to be announced. Arrangements areby Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. We would like to thank everyone for allthe help and prayers. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net