Allen W. King, Sr. passed away August 29, 2019, at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Little Rock, AR. He was born March 20, 1929, in Monroe, LA to the late Thomas Lee King and Pearl Allen King. Allen graduated from Amarillo High School in 1947 and completed one year at Amarillo Junior College.
Allen began his career at Columbia Gulf Compressor Station before being drafted into the Army. Allen served as Sergeant in the Combat Engineers during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked with natural gas and electrical plant construction. In 1956, he began his longstanding career with the American Louisiana Pipeline CO. Allen worked in this capacity for 39 years.
On May 11, 1954, he married Barbara N. Yearian of Lake Village, AR. Allen and Barbara retired in 1994. They moved to Conway, AR in 2004. Allen was the father of three sons: Allen Wayne Jr., Thomas Michael, and William Bruce. Allen and his wife, Barbara, were members of Central Baptist Church in Conway, AR.
Allen is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara N. King, his son Allen King Jr., his brother William Thomas King and his parents. He is survived by his sons Thomas Michael and William Bruce; 2 grandsons William Nicholas and Thomas Michael ll; 3 nephews and 3 nieces.
Visitation will be at 10am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Conway, with funeral service following at 11am. Burial will follow at 1pm at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019