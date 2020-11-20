1/1
Alvin Leon Givan
1951 - 2020
Mr. Alvin Leon Givan, 69, of Little Rock, AR departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born September 29, 1951 in Conway,AR to the late Lenora (Wright) and Columbus Mattison, Sr.
He is survived by two daughters Dr. TaLisha Givan of Arkadelphia, AR and Raven Givan of Conway, AR; Three grandchildren Miah White,Karmin Ross and Kennedi Ross; Four sisters Mona Jones, Brenda Mattison, Paulette Mattison and Debra Mattison; One brother Dennis Mattison and a host of nieces,nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Sunday, November 22,2020 at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 8112 Bicentennial Road, NorthLittle Rock, AR. Walk-Thru Visitation 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 atthe funeral home. Interment Robinson Cemetery in Conway, AR.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
NOV
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
