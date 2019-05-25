Amy Cynthia Talley, 50, of Conway passed away May 23, 2019. She was born June 18, 1968 in San Luis Obispo, California to Robert and Nancy Fraser. Amy was a loving Mother, daughter and grandmother; she loved to spend time with her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Fraser.
Amy is survived by daughter, Rebekka Talley; granddaughter, Kaylee Roy; father, Bob Fraser; sisters, Kathyrn Fraser and Danni Brandt.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 25, 2019