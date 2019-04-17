Ann Bavry Derfus, 80, of Conway, AR passed away April 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Derfus was born June 14, 1938 in Rockford, IL to Howard and Milred Dixon. She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Charles Bavry, Michael Derfus; and two brothers, John Dixon and James Dixon.
She is survived by one son, Charles Bavry of Oshkosh, WI; four daughters, Annette (Gary) Christiansen of Hilliard, OH, Mary (Phillip) Griffin of Conway, AR, Kathleen Bavry of Oshkosh, WI, Jeanne Cronin of Chicago, IL; two stepchildren, David (Stephanie) Derfus of Savannah GA, Sera Perry of Appleton, WI; one sister, Donna "Dee' (Jim) Dixon- Hamlin of Whitewater, CO; grandchildren, Alexander (Deanna) Bavry, Daniel (Meagan) Christiansen, Amie Smith, Kira (Charles) Bacon, Katie Cronin, Icys Froland, Roean Perry, Auricane Perry, Sullyven Perry; and one great grandchild, Austen Bavry.
Ann loved her family and friends; her absence will leave a hole in their hearts.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online Registration: rosewoodcremation.com
Rosewood Cremation of Morrilton
301 E. Broadway
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 477-2228
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019