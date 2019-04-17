Ann (Bavry) Derfus (1938 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My condolences go out to the family and friends during this..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "May you find comfort from the loving promise of seeing our..."
    - AV
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise..."
  • "So sorry for your loss, may the God of comforting continue..."
    - Velesa Cole

Ann Bavry Derfus, 80, of Conway, AR passed away April 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Derfus was born June 14, 1938 in Rockford, IL to Howard and Milred Dixon. She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Charles Bavry, Michael Derfus; and two brothers, John Dixon and James Dixon.

She is survived by one son, Charles Bavry of Oshkosh, WI; four daughters, Annette (Gary) Christiansen of Hilliard, OH, Mary (Phillip) Griffin of Conway, AR, Kathleen Bavry of Oshkosh, WI, Jeanne Cronin of Chicago, IL; two stepchildren, David (Stephanie) Derfus of Savannah GA, Sera Perry of Appleton, WI; one sister, Donna "Dee' (Jim) Dixon- Hamlin of Whitewater, CO; grandchildren, Alexander (Deanna) Bavry, Daniel (Meagan) Christiansen, Amie Smith, Kira (Charles) Bacon, Katie Cronin, Icys Froland, Roean Perry, Auricane Perry, Sullyven Perry; and one great grandchild, Austen Bavry.

Ann loved her family and friends; her absence will leave a hole in their hearts.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online Registration: rosewoodcremation.com
Funeral Home
Rosewood Cremation of Morrilton
301 E. Broadway
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 477-2228
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.