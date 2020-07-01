Ann Wolfe
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Wolfe of Enola, AR, finished her race on Monday, June 29, 2020.  The choir of heaven received a strong soprano as Ann can now praise her God for eternity.  A strong woman of faith and love, Ann was a devoted wife and mother, an amazing example of love and sacrifice to all that she was able to influence.  Ann was an avid music lover, gardener and biblical scholar.  Ann was born on January 24, 1947, the oldest daughter of Elmer and Louise White of Middletown, VA.
 
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Elwood "Sonny" Wolfe; four children, Sarah Wolfe of Reedsville, WV, Nathan Wolfe of Enola, AR, Rachel Sackett (Troy) of Smithfield, PA, and James Wolfe (Stephanie) of Christiansburg, VA;  7 grandchildren, Elizabeth Mann (Mitchell), Jordan Gancos, Jase Sackett, Audriann Wolfe, Paul Wolfe, Samuel Wolfe and Lydia Wolfe.  Ann is also survived by her brother, David White (Joannie) of Conway, AR; her sister, Sharon Larew (Mike) of Chesterfield, VA, and brother, Dale White (Judy) of Middletown, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Kindred Hospice.

Funeral service will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Enola Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Heffington Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved