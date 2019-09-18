|
Anna Sue Sohn Evans age 80, went home to be with the Lord, on September 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Johnson (Johnny) Evans, Sr. of Conway; her parents, Opie Reed (Buster) Sohn and Crilla Edwards Sohn of Damascus; her In-laws, Bill and Nica Evans of Bee Branch; her brother, Opie Reed (Sonny) Sohn, Jr., of Damascus; her sisters, Marian Stafford of Huntsville, Zelda Henry of Zillah, Washington, Peggy Sohn of Damascus; her brothers-in law, Doyne Stafford of Huntsville, James A. Henry of Zillah, Washington, Billy Don Evans of Rogers and Leon "Jitter" Evans of Little Rock.
Mrs. Evans is survived by her sister, Joyce Swinea of Conway; four sisters-in-law, Rita Potts of Batesville, Donna Evans of Rogers, Carol Evans of Bloomington, IL, Carolyn Evans of Little Rock and two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Evans of Bloomington, IL and Doyne Potts of Batesville; She has five children, Teresa Pool of Fort Smith, John (Susan) Evans, Jr. of Shirley, Janet (Randy) Ginn of Bradenton, FL, Mike Evans of Enola and Brenda (Don) Gray of Des Monies, Iowa. Mrs. Evans has 19 Grandchildren and 31 Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In honor of Sue's wishes, a visitation will be held at Griffin Leggett of Conway Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be at Bee Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bee Branch, Arkansas, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Flowers may be sent to Griffin Leggett of Conway, Arkansas. Please share your love and support with the family and sign the online guestbook at griffinleggetthealeyroth.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019