Anne Louise Maestri, 59, of Fort



She was born May 10th, 1959 in Paragould, AR to Charles Thomas and Katherine Louise Baxter, the youngest of their four children.



She married her love Robert on October 21st, 1995. They were married for 23 love-filled years.



She loved her family with all she had and was the greatest caring mother to her children. She drew everyone closer to Jesus Christ and her faith sustained her and was an inspiration to others.



She had a beautifully creative mind, constantly spending her time crocheting, sewing, or crafting in order to bring joy to the faces of those who received the gifts she made.



She loved her service to others as a registered nurse, working at Mercy Hospital for over 20 years. After a courageous battle with lung disease, Anne passed from this life to the place where she can freely breathe the sweet scents of heaven.



She is survived by her husband Robert, her two children: Jacob and Hannah, all of Fort Smith, her siblings: Charles (Pat) Baxter of El Cajon, CA, Thomas (Betty) Baxter of Vilonia, AR, and Mary (Howell) Brown of Benton, AR.



She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Mary Maestri, brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve (Christine), Eddie (Lezlie), Joe (Twana), Julie (Harold) Newman, Mike (Holly), Janice (Marty) Austin, and Joyce (Shawn) LaBounty, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Katherine Baxter.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 28th from 6-7pm with rosary service to follow at Immaculate Conception Church, in Fort Smith, AR. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 1st at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church, following with interment at the columbarium on parish grounds, directed by Edwards Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to St. Joseph's School, Conway, AR or Immaculate Conception Elementary School, Fort Smith, AR. To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2019

