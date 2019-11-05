|
Annie Lee Davis, 97, of Conway, passed away October 30, 2019.Public Viewing: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Greater Fellowship Christian Church, Conway.
Celebration of life service: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 2:009m at Greater Fellowship Christian Church, 1 Wildwood Dr., Conway, ArkansasCommittal service and final resting place: Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.http://www.veasleyfuneralhome.come
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019