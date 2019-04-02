Anthonio R. Fields McCuien, Jr., 28, of Conway, AR departed this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1990 in Little Rock, AR.
He is survived by one daughter, Allycia McCuien of Greenbrier, AR; mother, Melody Fields of Conway, AR; father, Anthonio McCuien, Sr. of Maumelle, AR; one sister, Rhonda Hill of Houston, TX; two step-brothers, Terry Owen of Conway, AR and James Epps of Fort Myers, FL; and one step-sister, Margie Trask of Little Rock, AR. Anthonio also leaves behind a host of relatives, friends, and Masonic brothers.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at House of Refuge and Deliverance, 748 Hwy 365, Mayflower, Ar. Visitation 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery in North Little Rock, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, Conway.
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019