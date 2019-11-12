|
Anthony R. Cragar, age 64, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born February 13, 1955 in Morrilton, Arkansas, a son of Dana Gibson Cragar and JoAnn Thomas Cragar. He was of the Baptist faith and was a millwright worker at the Paper Mill.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Meyer Cragar of Conway; sons, Anthony Cragar, Jr. of Conway and Jerry Wayne Brown, Jr. of Russellville; daughters, Stephanie (Quincy) Greenfield of Havana and Jennifer (Mike) White of Louisiana; sister, Dana Derrick of Plumerville; brother, Scott (Kella) Cragar of Maricopa, Arizona; and nine grandchildren. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bryant Cragar.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the Harris Chapel with Bro. Wesley Brown and Bro. George Harris officiating. Burial will be at Plumerville Cemetery by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019