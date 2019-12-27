|
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Troillett, 82, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 20. He was born in Conway to Anthony Henry "Tony" and Mary "Clara" (Worm) Troillet. A lifelong resident of Conway, Tony was well known throughout the area. He attended St. Joseph High School. He owned and operated the Red Bird Filling Station on Oak St. He drove a truck for a number of years before retiring. Tony also served in the Arkansas Nation Guard. For the past 17 years he would meet friends daily for coffee at the Waffle House. Tony is pre-deceased by his parents, his wife, Jean; and son, Joe "A.J".
He is survived by eight siblings, Mary Louise (Bill) Minerd, Shirley Ann Wauer, Edward Joseph (Betty) Troillett, Stephen Louis Troillet, John Michael (Carolyn) Troillett, David Bruce (Lucia) Troillet, Anita Kay Tucker, Paul DeWayne (Sun Ok) Troillett; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Noon at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Saturday, at the Funeral Home with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019