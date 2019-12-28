|
|
Ara "Christine" Kelley, 89, of Saltillo, AR, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born May 19, 1930, in Saltillo, AR, to the late Lon and Ola Bell (Walls) Martin.
Christine was a true example of a faithful Christian. She loved her boys, her huge family, and Oak Bowery Baptist Church; where she attended her entire life, and most of all, her Lord. She will be sorely missed, but our hearts rejoice in knowing she's at home in Heaven.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marvin "Bud" Kelley, and her son, Curtis Kelley. She is survived by her sons, Loyd (Debbie) Kelley and Rick (Marilyn "Blue") Kelley; grandkids, Kim (Andy) Shock, Karrie-Daye Kirk, Coby (Kim) Kelley, Susan (Jacob) Mahan and Reed (Sarah) Kelley; great-grandkids, Ryan Shock, Alli (Seth) Johnson, Anna-Kaye Kirk, Trey Kelley, Paige Kelley, Seth Kirk, Samuel Kirk and Addilyn Mahan; sisters, Mary Jane Harris, Sue McGuire; brothers, Larry Martin and Roger (Linda) Martin; and a host of nieces of nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, December 30, 2019, with Bro. Tim Nolan, Bro. Matt Corkran and Bro. Seth Johnson officiating at Oak Bowery Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Oak Bowery Cemetery.
A special thank you to Superior Health and Rehab for such excellent care of our sweet mom and grandma.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019