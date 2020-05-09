Archie Lee Lester III, 8, of Maumelle, AR departed this lifeon Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born August 13, 2011 in Little Rock, AR toZandra Kay Chandler and Archie Lee Lester, Jr.
Archie attended Crystal Hill Elementary School.
He is survived by his parents Archie Lester, Jr. of LittleRock, AR and Zandra Chandler of Maumelle, AR; one sister Zyon Greene; maternalgrandmother Catherine Chandler of Conway, AR; paternal grandparents Archie Lester,Sr. and Georgia Lester of Little Rock, AR; maternal great grandmother MaryHollerman of Conway, AR; paternal great grandparents Lessie Emeh ofJacksonville, AR and Jessie and Lizzie Williams of West Memphis, AR and a hostof aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Saturday, May 9,2020 at the funeral home chapel.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 9, 2020.