On October 12, 2019, Arlice Anna (Schommer) Strickland passed from this life in Conway, AR. She was born on April 9, 1932 to Christ and Loretta (Tretter) Schommer in Buckman, MN.
Arlice and her family moved to Leesburg, FL when she was fifteen years old. There her parents owned their own orange grove. On May 5, 1952, Arlice was given in marriage to Bill Strickland in Leesburg, FL. This marriage union created four children, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
Arlice was preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband.
Arlice Strickland loved God, her family and her church family with all of her heart. Her life would not have been complete without all of them. Arlice loved traveling and did travel all over the country, but holidays at her home with her family was what she loved the most. She enjoyed sewing her children's clothing, cooking fabulous food and engaging in the Old World art of tatting; making lace and beautiful tablecloths. Most of her life was skillfully employed as a homemaker to her husband and children. She did work for a time at the local Thrift Way store in Clinton where she excelled at baking and decorating cakes.
Arlice Strickland's memory is lovingly cherished by her children: Billy (Cindy) Strickland of Clinton, Margie (Monnie, Sr.) Watson of Clinton, Vicky (Walter) Henderson of Clinton, Terrie (Michael) Keys of Greenbrier; her grandchildren: Monnie Ray (Sarah) Watson, Jr., Malinda (Greg) Buchanan, Melissa (Robert) Habelitz, Kimberly (Kirk) Wyman, Todd (Becky) Henderson, Ashlee (Matt) Schroeder, Amy (Kevin) Stephens, Gene Miles, Brad Miles, Josh Miles, Angel (Kyle) Allen, Stephanie (Josh) Love, Steven (Amber) Strickland, Shannon Strickland, Sharron Strickland; thirty-four great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; sisters: Irene Groth of New Tazwell, TN, Janie Bolling of Charlotte, NC; two brothers: Ted (Louise) Schommer of Merritt Island, FL, Clifford (Diana) Schommer of Merritt Island, FL and a great extended family.
Visitation is Friday, October 18, 2109, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, AR. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00PM at Crabtree Four Square Church with Brother Dennis Berry officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Crabtree Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Clinton, Arkansas.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019