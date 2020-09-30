Arnold "Leo" Garner, 76, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Conway, Arkansas, with his family by his side.
Leo was born on January 10, 1944, and is formally from Scotland, Arkansas, where he graduated from Scotland High School and played on the basketball team. He had a long career hauling milk from local dairy farms to milk producers in Central Arkansas. Leo was kind and loving to his wife, Juanita Stevenson Garner. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandkids. Leo grew up on a logging farm and also helped friends on their cattle farms; he knew a great deal about farming and tractors. Leo was also knowledgeable on all news, especially politics. He kept up with all local and world news and could hold a conversation with anyone.
Leo is survived by his wife of over 22 years, Juanita Stevenson Garner; two sons, Ritchie Garner (Carrie), Wayne Burkett (Susie); two daughters, LeAnn Garner and Rebecca Johnson (Marlon). He had 14 grandkids and 14 great grandkids.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Villar and Hazel Massey Garner; his brother, Verlon Garner; his son, Ronnie Burkett and his daughter, Cathy Burkett.
The family would like to thank caregivers; Pam, Katie, Sha'Dimon and Muranda for their love and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Roller-McNutt in Conway on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2:00p.m. Burial will follow at Beryl Cemetery in Vilonia.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway