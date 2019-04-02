Arthur Ray Talbert Jr.

Arthur Ray Talbert, Jr. 53, of Mayflower, Arkansas passed away on March 26, 2019. He was an avid Razorback fan, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gaming.

He is survived by his loving wife, Natasha Talbert of Mayflower; his children, Nicholas Ray Talbert of Conway, Dayton Allen Webster of Mayflower, and Nathan "Nator" Smith of Mayflower; and mother, Joan McCartney of Mayflower.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400. Online guest book is available to sign at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019
