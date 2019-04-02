Arthur Ray Talbert, Jr. 53, of Mayflower, Arkansas passed away on March 26, 2019. He was an avid Razorback fan, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gaming.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Ray Talbert Jr..
He is survived by his loving wife, Natasha Talbert of Mayflower; his children, Nicholas Ray Talbert of Conway, Dayton Allen Webster of Mayflower, and Nathan "Nator" Smith of Mayflower; and mother, Joan McCartney of Mayflower.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400. Online guest book is available to sign at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-3400
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019